Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,624,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 194.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $241.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.57. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.