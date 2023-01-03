Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,794,000 after buying an additional 17,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,891,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,584,000 after buying an additional 18,868 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $141.25 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $164.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.03.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

