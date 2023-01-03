Benedetti & Gucer Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $581,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 733.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 119,127 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 420,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 961,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 379,339 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $29.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.51 and its 200-day moving average is $28.80. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $37.04.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.