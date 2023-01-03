Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.64

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.64 and last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51.
Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($50.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($37.50) by ($12.50). The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Biora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and systemic therapeutics program uses an ingestible capsule for needle-free delivery of biotherapeutics directly into the intestinal mucosa for enhanced systemic uptake.
