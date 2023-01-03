Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.64

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.64 and last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

Biora Therapeutics Stock Down 2.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51.

Get Biora Therapeutics alerts:

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($50.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($37.50) by ($12.50). The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Biora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Biora Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Biora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Biora Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $3,172,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Biora Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Biora Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,860,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $789,000. 54.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and systemic therapeutics program uses an ingestible capsule for needle-free delivery of biotherapeutics directly into the intestinal mucosa for enhanced systemic uptake.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.