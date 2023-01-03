Bitcoin Diamond Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $19.09 million and $107,662.21 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000607 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00112674 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00191438 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006057 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00060751 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00036987 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000305 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

