Bitcoin SV 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $31.80 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $42.07 or 0.00252775 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $810.59 million and $31.80 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,644.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.18 or 0.00595864 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00039475 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000615 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Coin Profile
BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,266,077 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.