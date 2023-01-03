BitShares (BTS) Market Cap Achieves $25.74 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. BitShares has a total market cap of $25.74 million and $524,151.25 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitShares has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007850 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00027576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00004481 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002413 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007523 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,768,050 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

