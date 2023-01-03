BitShares (BTS) Market Cap Achieves $25.74 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. BitShares has a total market cap of $25.74 million and $524,151.25 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitShares has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007850 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00027576 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00004481 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002413 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000978 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007523 BTC.
BitShares Profile
BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,768,050 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling BitShares
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.
