Bitsubishi (BITSU) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $71.21

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Bitsubishi has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion and approximately $71.21 worth of Bitsubishi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitsubishi has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Bitsubishi token can currently be purchased for $85.34 or 0.00435375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bitsubishi

Bitsubishi launched on April 26th, 2022. Bitsubishi’s total supply is 333,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,666,666 tokens. Bitsubishi’s official Twitter account is @bitsubishi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitsubishi is bitsubishi-coin.gitbook.io/bitsubishi. The official website for Bitsubishi is bitsubishi.net.

Buying and Selling Bitsubishi

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitsubishi (BITSU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitsubishi has a current supply of 333,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitsubishi is 85.34032751 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitsubishi.net/.”

