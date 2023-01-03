Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ) Short Interest Update

Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the November 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSAQ. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Black Spade Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Black Spade Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Black Spade Acquisition by 242.7% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 35,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Black Spade Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Black Spade Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSAQ traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.05. 44,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,846. Black Spade Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83.

Black Spade Acquisition ( NYSE:BSAQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Black Spade Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to complete a business combination with companies in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

