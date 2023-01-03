Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the November 30th total of 1,850,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 771,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BSM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $102,873.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,734.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $102,873.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,734.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.31 per share, with a total value of $432,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,372,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,070,450.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals Stock Down 6.6 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $363,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 388,864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 712,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after purchasing an additional 144,803 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSM traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.76. 1,970,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,445. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average is $16.26. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 95.75%.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

