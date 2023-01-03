BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the November 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Price Performance

NYSE MPA traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,203. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.03.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 20,656 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 43,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 23,887 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $596,000. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

