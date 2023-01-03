BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the November 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Price Performance
NYSE MPA traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,203. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.03.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (MPA)
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.