Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) Trading Down 3.2%

Bonhill Group Plc (LON:BONH – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.50 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.09). 329,845 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the average session volume of 109,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.75 ($0.09).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Bonhill Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.95 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.51.

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides analysis, insight, networking, and data for financial services and business solutions communities in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Bonhill UK, InvestmentNews, and Last Word Media.

