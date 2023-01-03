Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) Short Interest Update

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the November 30th total of 28,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Bonso Electronics International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BNSO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,785. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.38. Bonso Electronics International has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $12.09.

Get Bonso Electronics International alerts:

About Bonso Electronics International

(Get Rating)

See Also

Bonso Electronics International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic sensor-based and wireless products. It operates in four segments: Scales, Pet Electronic Products, Rental and Management, and Others. The Scales segment provides sensor-based scales products that include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales for consumer, commercial, and industrial applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Bonso Electronics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonso Electronics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.