Boothe Investment Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,036 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 3.0% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 279.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.7 %

AMD traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $64.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,274,880. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $103.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $152.42.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AMD. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.