Boothe Investment Group Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,315,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,499,000 after acquiring an additional 11,699,674 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,453,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,229 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 21,856,794 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,926,000 after buying an additional 4,443,746 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,448,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,703,000 after buying an additional 246,504 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.38. 5,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,130,241. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.19 and its 200 day moving average is $75.77. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $80.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

