Boothe Investment Group Inc. Increases Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,227 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,629 shares during the quarter. Best Buy accounts for 2.6% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 13,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 376.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Best Buy by 242.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,470. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $112.96.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.69%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,628 shares of company stock valued at $30,200,017 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

