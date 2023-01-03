Boothe Investment Group Inc. Makes New $15.46 Million Investment in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 93,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,464,000. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc comprises about 10.0% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RYCEY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.07. 2,220,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,845,358. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 60 ($0.72) to GBX 70 ($0.84) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.80.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

