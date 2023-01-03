Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the November 30th total of 2,370,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.58. 782,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,088. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $112.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.08 and a 200 day moving average of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.65%.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,124,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,648,000 after purchasing an additional 360,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,963,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,678,000 after buying an additional 43,441 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,489,000 after buying an additional 247,271 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,763,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,813,000 after buying an additional 58,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,219,000 after buying an additional 317,646 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

