Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Raised to C$57.50 at Cormark

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$55.00 to C$57.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BLX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Boralex to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. National Bankshares cut their price target on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. CIBC cut their price target on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Boralex from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, CSFB cut their price target on Boralex from C$43.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$45.38.

Boralex Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of BLX opened at C$40.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.50. The stock has a market cap of C$4.11 billion and a PE ratio of 121.27. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$30.04 and a 12 month high of C$51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

About Boralex

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.24) by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$106.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$129.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Boralex will post 1.1100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

