Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,350,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the November 30th total of 13,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $539,807.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $5,280,959.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,188,900.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $539,807.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,867.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,587 shares of company stock valued at $10,101,442. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Mizuho started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.29.

BSX stock opened at $46.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $47.95. The stock has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.17, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.36 and its 200 day moving average is $41.41.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

