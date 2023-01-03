Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Short Interest Update

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the November 30th total of 74,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BYFC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.02. 67,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.64 million, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05. Broadway Financial has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $2.47.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 2.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 161.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442,334 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 273,420 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 30.6% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 2,956,478 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 692,395 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 24.6% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,386,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 273,420 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 31.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 74,096 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the second quarter worth $160,000. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

