Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 4,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 527,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of BIP stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.32. The stock had a trading volume of 653,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,549. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $30.03 and a one year high of $46.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.55). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 553.87%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 884.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 64.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bankshares downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.