BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Short Interest Update

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,700 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the November 30th total of 100,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BRT shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on BRT Apartments from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gould bought 15,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $289,461.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,093,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,063,772.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gould bought 15,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $289,461.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,093,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,063,772.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew J. Gould bought 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $165,342.32. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,260,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,154,044.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 130,848 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,859. Company insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BRT Apartments Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in BRT Apartments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 607,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,342,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 252,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,393 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 190,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. 29.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRT stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.28. The company had a trading volume of 63,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,730. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. BRT Apartments has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $25.67. The company has a market capitalization of $365.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.14.

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.