BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Short Interest Update

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,700 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the November 30th total of 100,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BRT shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on BRT Apartments from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gould bought 15,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $289,461.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,093,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,063,772.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gould bought 15,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $289,461.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,093,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,063,772.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew J. Gould bought 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $165,342.32. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,260,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,154,044.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 130,848 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,859. Company insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BRT Apartments Stock Performance
Shares of BRT stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.28. The company had a trading volume of 63,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,730. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. BRT Apartments has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $25.67. The company has a market capitalization of $365.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.14.
BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.
BRT Apartments Company Profile
BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.
Read More
