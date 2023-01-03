Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Receives $96.62 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.62.
A number of research firms have commented on BC. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.
Brunswick Stock Down 0.3 %
BC stock opened at $72.08 on Tuesday. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $103.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
Brunswick Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 17.51%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 492.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 36.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Brunswick Company Profile
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brunswick (BC)
- Tyson Foods: Growth, Momentum, Growth At A Reasonable Price
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
- Should You Store Your Capital in Pure Storage Stock?
- Is it Time to Back up the Truck on Ford Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.