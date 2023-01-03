Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Receives $96.62 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.62.

A number of research firms have commented on BC. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Brunswick Stock Down 0.3 %

BC stock opened at $72.08 on Tuesday. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $103.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.05. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 36.52%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 17.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 492.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 36.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

