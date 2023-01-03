Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Short Interest Up 12.7% in December

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 895,900 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the November 30th total of 795,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity at Byline Bancorp

In related news, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,555,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,578,802.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Byline Bancorp news, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,555,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,578,802.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg purchased 43,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $979,124.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,510,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,218,734.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Byline Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 5.8% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 14.9% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 12.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.72. 2,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,251. Byline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.74.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $80.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.13 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Byline Bancorp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BY. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Byline Bancorp to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

