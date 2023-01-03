Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,800 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the November 30th total of 285,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 108,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

CABO stock traded down $15.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $696.09. 65,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,338. Cable One has a 1-year low of $620.57 and a 1-year high of $1,766.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $724.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,006.13.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $11.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.61 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $424.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.82 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 21.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cable One will post 61.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.99%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cable One from $1,200.00 to $850.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cable One has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,420.00.

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 5,000 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $714.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,573,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,083,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 21.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cable One by 16.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Cable One by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,519,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

