Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Short Interest Update

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 410,600 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the November 30th total of 504,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cango

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cango by 17.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 45,727 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cango by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 112,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cango in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cango by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 11,947 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cango during the second quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut Cango from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Cango Stock Up 2.4 %

Cango Announces Dividend

CANG stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.34. 80,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.25. Cango has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $3.82.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th.

Cango Company Profile

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

