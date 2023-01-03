Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

CSWC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSWC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 80.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 5.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $26.61.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $26.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.81 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 47.69% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

