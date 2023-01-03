Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Purchased by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 571,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,239 shares during the period. Carlisle Companies makes up about 8.9% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY owned approximately 1.10% of Carlisle Companies worth $160,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CSL traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,034. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.99. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $211.06 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.27. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.