CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) Short Interest Update

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the November 30th total of 2,210,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 185,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBAT. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 257.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 49,962 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 31.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 19,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 94.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 44,529 shares in the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBAT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.98. 173,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,626. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21. The company has a market cap of $87.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 2.61. CBAK Energy Technology has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $1.70.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Korea, Europe, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

