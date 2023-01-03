CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Short Interest Up 11.3% in December

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the November 30th total of 4,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded up $1.48 on Tuesday, hitting $78.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,169,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.34. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.35.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.11). CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 976.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

