Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Short Interest Update

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the November 30th total of 4,560,000 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 281,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FUN shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Institutional Trading of Cedar Fair

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUN. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 772.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Stock Down 0.1 %

FUN stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,721. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.48. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $62.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.42.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.06 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.31 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 14.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Cedar Fair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.48%.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

