CEEK VR 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.92 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0761 or 0.00000451 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $61.33 million and $2.92 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00013229 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00037395 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00039824 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005928 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00019220 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00233141 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000097 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07582395 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $4,048,378.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.