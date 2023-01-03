CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $59.71 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0741 or 0.00000444 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07582395 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $4,048,378.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

