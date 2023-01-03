Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Short Interest Update

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the November 30th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.5 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Cellebrite DI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.43. 647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77. Cellebrite DI has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $8.31.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $71.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.00 million. Cellebrite DI had a negative return on equity of 867.35% and a net margin of 62.60%. Analysts predict that Cellebrite DI will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellebrite DI

About Cellebrite DI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Cellebrite DI by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

