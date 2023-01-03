Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) Short Interest Down 17.2% in December

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the November 30th total of 2,390,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 404,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Celularity Trading Down 12.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CELU traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.13. 534,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,601. Celularity has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.51. The stock has a market cap of $163.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.31.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.29. Celularity had a negative return on equity of 45.65% and a negative net margin of 76.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Celularity will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celularity news, CEO Robert J. Hariri purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,024,996 shares in the company, valued at $13,963,493.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 38.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CELU. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Celularity by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,471,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Celularity by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,985,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Celularity by 197.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 404,042 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celularity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $870,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Celularity by 632.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 165,028 shares during the last quarter. 24.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CELU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Celularity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Celularity from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

