Centene (NYSE:CNC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.15- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.74. 6,391,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,811,817. The stock has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.28. Centene has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus upped their price target on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Centene by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Centene by 199.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Stories

