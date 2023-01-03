Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $0.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 million, a PE ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $3.01.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.64%. Analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTHR. Meros Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 82,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 150.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 24.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

