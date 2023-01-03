Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Short Interest Update

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the November 30th total of 4,700,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHGG shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.55.

Chegg Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHGG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.41. 1,283,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,242. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.11. Chegg has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $164.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.20 million. Chegg had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $360,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chegg

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chegg by 975.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 135,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 122,556 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 1,062.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,457,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,146,000 after buying an additional 2,245,900 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Chegg by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,762,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,435,000 after buying an additional 460,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

