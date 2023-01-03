Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Trading Up 7.3 %

Chembio Diagnostics stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.70.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 129.14% and a negative net margin of 60.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,562,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 457,450 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 383.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 90,100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

