Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Chembio Diagnostics Trading Up 7.3 %
Chembio Diagnostics stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.70.
Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 129.14% and a negative net margin of 60.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter.
About Chembio Diagnostics
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.
