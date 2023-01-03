Chia (XCH) 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.21 Million

Chia (XCH) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Chia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $29.29 or 0.00175708 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chia has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Chia has a total market capitalization of $179.04 million and $4.21 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chia Coin Profile

Chia’s launch date was March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 27,111,855 coins and its circulating supply is 6,112,045 coins. Chia’s official website is www.chia.net. The official message board for Chia is www.chia.net/blog. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Chia

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by:(GreenPaper)”

