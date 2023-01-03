Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Short Interest Down 16.7% in December

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Chicago Rivet & Machine Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CVR stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.75. 275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,473. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.01.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

Chicago Rivet & Machine ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $8.57 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.