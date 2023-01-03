China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Pharma Stock Performance
CPHI stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. China Pharma has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17.
About China Pharma
Featured Stories
