China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2023

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHIGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Stock Performance

CPHI stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. China Pharma has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17.

About China Pharma

(Get Rating)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.