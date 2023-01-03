China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Short Interest Down 11.7% in December

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the November 30th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

China Yuchai International Stock Performance

CYD stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.67. 52,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,889. China Yuchai International has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $14.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.96.

Institutional Trading of China Yuchai International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in China Yuchai International by 293.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in China Yuchai International by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC lifted its stake in China Yuchai International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 245,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares during the period. 19.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About China Yuchai International

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

