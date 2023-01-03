Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the November 30th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 541,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 10,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,907 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chinook Therapeutics news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 10,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 30,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $669,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,391,791.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,687 shares of company stock worth $1,484,469. Corporate insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chinook Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 41,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chinook Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

KDNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Chinook Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Chinook Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDNY traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.85. 8,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,182. Chinook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $27.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.96.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.21). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.30% and a negative net margin of 207.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

