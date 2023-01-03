Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,822.46.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,808.00 to $1,847.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $1,387.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,481.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,502.69. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,761.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.11 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 38.03%. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 29 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

