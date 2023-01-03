ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Short Interest Down 10.9% in December

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the November 30th total of 9,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Stock Performance

ChoiceOne Financial Services stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.02. 12,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.19. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $20.39 million during the quarter.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of ChoiceOne Financial Services

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from ChoiceOne Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 4.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 11.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 5.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 114,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. 11.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides community banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.

