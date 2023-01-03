Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $48,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Cintas by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Cintas by 3.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,861,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Cintas by 8.2% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 59.7% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $451.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $444.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.36. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $470.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.10.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

