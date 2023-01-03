Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the November 30th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 544,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRUS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.22.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Shares of CRUS traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.40. 579,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,192. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $61.94 and a 1-year high of $95.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.56 and a 200-day moving average of $74.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.45. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $540.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.66 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.