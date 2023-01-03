Close Asset Management Ltd Boosts Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $33,000. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $4.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.40. 19,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 44.07%.

EL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.13.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

